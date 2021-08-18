Hip-hop star Ja Rule and singer Ashanti on their way to Charleston By BILL LYNCH HD Media Aug 18, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Ja Rule and Ashanti are coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 25. File photo | The Associated Press Ja Rule and Ashanti are scheduled to perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 25. File photo | The Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — Ja Rule and Ashanti are coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 25, along with special guest Plies.Ja Rule is best known for a slew of hip-hop hits, among them “Livin’ It Up,” “Put It on Me” and “Always on Time,” each of which was nominated for a Grammy.From his breakthrough in 1999, the rapper has released seven studio albums, with an eighth record reportedly in the works.Ja Rule has also attracted some negative public attention for legal issues ranging from assault and tax evasion to lawsuits related to his involvement in the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017.Actress and singer Ashanti broke through on the pop charts with her hit “Foolish” in 2002 and had continued success with a string of hits including “Happy,” “Baby” and “Rock Wit You.”The Grammy winner has released six studio albums. Her last record, “Braveheart,” came out in 2014. A seventh studio album is planned.Along with music, Ashanti has appeared in several films and television shows, including “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz,” “Resident Evil: Extinction” and the television show “Army Wives.”Rapper Plies had his first hit in 2007 with “Shawty” featuring T-Pain and has racked up additional hits, among them “Bust It Baby,” “Put It on Ya” and “Want It, Need It,” featuring Ashanti.Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and start at $49.50. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He’s also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Food for thought: Tasty Reads Book Club explores culinary literature Better Business Bureau: Watch out for fraudulent QR codes Drought could bring changes to Montana hunting season North Dakota officials expect difficult duck hunting season Jill Cataldo: Beware of ‘scam sites’ when shopping online Marshall to kick off fall semester with two new art exhibits ‘Blennerhassetts’ documentary debuting at end of August Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema set to reopen Sept. 1 Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.