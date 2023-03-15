Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health presents a $100,000 grant to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. during a press conference at Inside Out Creative in Charleston on March 1.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. has received a $100,000 grant from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health.
The media plan program — dubbed “Here’s the Memo. Get your Mammo.” — is designed in partnership with Highmark WV Charitable Fund for Health, to inform West Virginia communities that have statistically lower breast health screening rates, and, therefore, higher levels of breast cancer, about the importance of mammography screening and the availability of screening services.
“We’re excited to partner with the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative on this awareness campaign that encourages mammography screenings,” Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia, said in a news release. “Our goal is to help increase the awareness of the available breast screening options for those who need to be scanned, particularly in communities, which have statistically lower breast health screening rates.”
WVBHI Executive Director Donna DeHart stated, “Highmark West Virginia has a special place in their heart for West Virginia and the underinsured and uninsured communities that are most impacted by breast cancer. They realize the importance of giving back and that early detection is the key to saving lives. Not only will the “Here’s the Memo. Get Your Mammo.” Campaign raise awareness throughout West Virginia, it will also work to eliminate barriers to getting mammograms and provide resources in local communities by collaborating with other statewide organizations.”
The Highmark WV Foundation for Health will sponsor the 2023 Race for the Ribbon Event that will be held at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex on May 6. The new “Paint the Town Pink” Race for the Ribbon official poster will also be revealed at the event.
A press conference and check presentation were held on March 1 at Inside Out Creative located at 1007 Bullitt St., Charleston.
About Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund
The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health, is a controlled fund of the Highmark Foundation.
The Charitable Fund for Health‘s mission is to improve the health, well-being and quality of life for individuals who reside in all 55 counties in West Virginia. The Highmark WV Charitable Fund for Health strives to support programs that impact multiple counties and work collaboratively to leverage additional funding to achieve replicable models. For more information, visit www.highmarkfoundation.org.
About West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Inc.
West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Inc.’s mission is to raise awareness and fund breast cancer programs with an emphasis on increasing breast health education, financially assisting breast cancer screenings, facilitating patient navigation, and providing survivor services. Through fundraising efforts across the state, 100% of the proceeds remain in West Virginia to assist uninsured and under-insured West Virginians. For more information, visit www.wvbhi.org.