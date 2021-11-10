HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington will host its annual Christmas Village celebration on the weekends of Dec. 3 and 10.
The festivities will happen Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are limited and only available online at HeritageFarmMuseum.com.
During Christmas Village, a live Nativity featuring Humphrey the camel will take place in the field by the blacksmith shop each evening at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30.
The Applebutter Inn will host animated Christmas scenes, and the church invites guests to sit and enjoy recorded music.
Guests can purchase handcrafted gifts from artisans in the Artisan Center, such as those made by the basket weaver, spinner/weaver, tinsmith and woodturner, as well as honey and “bee” items from a local apiary.
Above the Artisan Center, guests can purchase cookies to decorate in Heritage Hall. Children also will be able to make an ornament in Santa’s MakeShop.
Santa Claus will be in his sleigh for photo opportunities in the Children’s Activity Museum, and a 12 Days of Christmas display painted by local artist Larry Sumpter will be on display.
A wagon ride will lead guests to additional light displays, and they can tour the Progress, Transportation and Industry museums to learn of life in the 19th century. The Nature Center will be alive with “fireflies” and animals native to Appalachia.
Parking will be at Heritage Farm. Physical distancing of 6 feet or more will be monitored, and the number of people in indoor venues will be limited. There will be frequent sanitization of touch points.
Heritage Farm is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington.