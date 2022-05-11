Alane Thomas, left, teaches 3-year-old Andrew Craig about the process of spinning yarn during Heritage Farm Museum and Village’s 26th annual Spring Festival on Saturday in Huntington. The Farm will be open Fridays and Saturdays in May and Thursday through Saturday in June, July and August.
Three-year-old Laurel Phillippi and Kara Phillippi add apples to a tree as they play in the Children’s Activity Museum during Heritage Farm Museum and Village’s 26th annual Spring Festival on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm Museum and Village opened its gates Saturday during the 26th annual Spring Festival, welcoming those from near and far to enjoy museums, artisans and more during their 2022 season.
Visitors got to watch blacksmiths, carpenters and glass blowers while also enjoying freshly made foods and meeting some of the newest animals at the farm.
Owner Audy Perry said he’s excited to welcome people back to Heritage Farm, and he looks forward to having locals meet those who help make Heritage Farm a great place to visit.
“We always look forward to opening up the season with all of our artisans showing the creativity and talent of Appalachia,” Perry said.
Gearing up for the summer, Perry said Heritage Farm will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays in May and Thursday through Saturday in June, July and August.
Perry said beyond baby animals, Heritage Farm visitors will get to enjoy a new model railroad display in the C&O train caboose on the farm and a new mountain bike trail.
The mountain bike trail, along with the aerial obstacle courses, TreeRock Challenge and TalithaKoum, zip lining and UTV rides will be open Memorial Day weekend.
Huntington residents Michael and Mileva Marcy visited Heritage Farm for the first time Saturday and said the experience was amazing.
The Marcys brought their daughter Megan Scott and her family, who were visiting from California, to see Heritage Farm. Mileva Marcy said they enjoyed seeing so much history preserved and that she and Michael will come back to see more.
“There’s so much that you don’t see the first or second time around. You want to take more time to really see it all,” she said.
Scott said her three children had a great time feeding and petting the animals, but the family also enjoyed learning about local history and meeting nice people.
Scott said the variety of museums and art made Heritage Farm a great place for families.
“If we lived locally, we would come back frequently,” Scott said. “This is one of those things that’s great for parents and kids to get the kids out and stimulated.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.