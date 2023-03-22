Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall pole vaulter Macie Majoy did on Feb. 21 what no one team or individual had yet been able to accomplish.

“You’re the first Marshall athlete to win a Sun Belt championship,” were the words she said came out of the mouth of women’s track and field head coach Jeff Small.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you