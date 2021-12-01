Nine-year-old Shaylynn Kutcher and 6-year-old Elias Kutcher pose for a photo with Santa Marco during Marshall University’s annual Herd Holiday in this 2019 file photo at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Herd Holiday will make its in-person return next week.
The annual event features the official holiday lighting on the student center plaza, along with numerous activities, snacks, giveaways and music. Last year the event went virtual due to COVID-19, trading a one-night event for a month of online events and holiday activities.
The 2021 event is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. It is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications and Student Affairs, Mallory Jarrell, director of branding and trademarks at Marshall, said in a news release.
“We are so excited to be back this year with our Herd Holiday celebration,” Jarrell said. “It is always such a great time seeing the Marshall Family together, enjoying the season and continuing this tradition.”
The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Marshall Christmas tree and performances by the university’s Early Education STEAM Center, School of Theatre and Dance and School of Music, and True Impact Dance and Performing Arts.
Activities and snacks will follow indoors. The bookstore will remain open for holiday shopping and will offer a free gift with purchase, special offers and giveaways throughout the evening. A holiday story time is set for 6:30 p.m. with Ms. Marshall, Caroline Kinder.
Holiday photos with Santa-Marco will be taken from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be available for free download beginning Dec. 10.
Marshall student organizations will take part in a gingerbread house decorating contest, and Marshall’s Presidential Ambassadors will assist children in writing letters to Santa Claus and dropping them in his mailbox.
Students from the School of Pharmacy will help children make reindeer bait. Students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will be assisting guests with decorating a homemade ornament.
Marshall dietetics students will be sharing samples and recipes for healthy holiday treats. The Early Education STEAM Center will have a holiday experience for children.
Students from the Campus Activities Board will be hosting a Build-a-Bison station, where guests will be able to purchase and stuff a holiday-themed Marco.