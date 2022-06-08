HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently awarded 67 nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State with grants totaling $1,131,078 through its Healthy Communities Initiative. The initiative provides funding up to $50,000 to programs that address health and wellness challenges in the Foundation’s 20-county focus area in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The Spring 2022 Healthy Communities recipients include food assistance programs, child advocacy centers, mental and behavioral health programs, senior centers, health departments, family resource networks, substance use recovery programs, community centers and shelters for people experiencing domestic violence or homelessness.
“We are excited to work with these organizations on new health and wellness initiatives in the community,” said Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “The pandemic forced many nonprofits to focus on providing basic needs with limited staff and resources, so we’re pleased to see our partners once again have the opportunity to initiate new programming that drives positive change.”
The following organizations have been awarded Healthy Communities grants:
WEST VIRGINIA
- BackpackBuddy.org
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
- Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission
- Catholic Charities West Virginia
- Charleston Thunder Sled Hockey
- Children’s Home Society of West Virginia
- Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry
- Coalfield Health Center
- Cornerstone Family Interventions Inc.
- Dig In Inc.
- Faith Health Appalachia
- Faith in Action of the River Cities Inc.
- Huntington City Mission
- Huntington Museum of Art Inc.
- Inspiring Dreams Network
- Kanawha County Dental Health Council Inc.
- Kanawha Valley Collective
- Kanawha Valley Home Inc.
- Kanawha Valley Senior Services Inc.
- Keep Your Faith Corporation Inc.
- Larry Joe Harless Community Center
- Lewis County Family Resource Network
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center Inc.
- Marshall University Research Corporation
- McCorkle Community Outreach Center Inc.
- Midian Leadership Project
- Mountaineer Food Bank Inc.
- Rea of Hope Inc.
- Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia Inc.
- Religious Coalition for Community Renewal
- Ronald McDonald House of Huntington
- STAR Club Inc.
- Step by Step Inc.
- The Healing House Inc.
- The Highlawn Community Alliance
- The REACH Initiative
- Unlimited Future Inc.
- Wayne County Community Services Organization Inc.
- West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition
- West Virginia Health Right Inc.
- West Virginia Institute for Spirituality
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Foundation
- West Virginia State University Foundation Inc.
- WVU Foundation Inc.
- YMCA of Huntington
OHIO
- 14th Street Community Center
- Adult Advocacy Centers
- Impact Prevention
- Tri-State Developmental Services
KENTUCKY
- ARH Tug Valley Health Services Inc.
- Aspire! Conservatory of Fine & Performing Arts Inc.
- FaithLife Ministries
- Floyd County Senior Citizens
- God’s Appalachian Partnership
- God’s Pantry Food Bank
- Grace Community Kitchen
- Heavens Harvest Food Pantry
- Hillcrest Bruce United Methodist Ministries Inc.
- Lawrence County Health Department
- Martin County Senior Citizens Center
- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc.
- Neighbors Helping Neighbors
- Pike County Health Department
- Ramey Estep Homes
- Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee
- Shelter of Hope Inc.
- Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky. For more information, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org.