WAYNE — The Town of Wayne is the place to go for spooky-season, weekend fun as the Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction opened for its sixth season on Friday.
Twelvepole Manor is an old house turned haunt, located at 335 Hall St., where visitors from the Tri-State area can come meet the Deadwood Family.
The Deadwood Family inhabits the house and are known for causing trouble and terror when guests arrive.
Co-owner Travis Robinson said guests can expect a lot of changes for the 2022 season.
“You can expect a big change,” he said. “We’ve changed almost the entire house. (There are) lots of new scenes, props and a lot of new scares.”
Work has been going on around the clock in preparation for this year’s show, an effort Robinson says will make 2022 the best year yet for the Halloween entertainment facility.
“We’re super proud of the manor — we want everyone to check it out,” he said. “From the detailing, to the props and scenes and all that goes into it, I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.”
Robinson said actors at the facility care about their roles and take them very seriously in order to be the best entertainment they can be.
“Our actors are passionate about what they do and will be sure to put on a great show for everyone,” he said.
In 2020 the West Virginia State Fire Marshal office cited Twelvepole on some needed changes for it to continue operating, which led to a shutdown of not only the Wayne Halloween attraction, but also others in the area.
To be in compliance, a sprinkler system and fire alarm were installed and other measures brought up to date ahead of its opening for the 2021 season.
Robinson said the cast is ready for Wayne County to visit the Deadwoods and see what they have been up to in the off season.
Twelvepole Haunted Attraction will be open Sept. 30; Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14,15, 21, 22, 28, 29; and a final weekend Nov. 4 and 5.
Tickets are sold from 7 p.m. to midnight and are $20 for general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.