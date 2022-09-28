Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Town of Wayne is the place to go for spooky-season, weekend fun as the Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction opened for its sixth season on Friday.

Twelvepole Manor is an old house turned haunt, located at 335 Hall St., where visitors from the Tri-State area can come meet the Deadwood Family.

Recommended for you