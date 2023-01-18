Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20230118-lns-courthouse.JPG
Hamlin PK-8 fourth grade students took a tour of the Lincoln County Courthouse last week in an effort to learn the inner-workings of local government and civil service within their community.

 Amy Adkins | HD Media

