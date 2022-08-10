Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association hosts its annual HamFest in 2016 at New Baptist Church in Huntington. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association will host its annual Hamfest on Saturday, Aug. 13, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.

Fred Herr, the treasurer of the association, believes this event is one time a year when amateur radio fans can celebrate their hobby together.

