Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Local resources to abate the opioid epidemic were viewed through a national lens Thursday.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, toured the PROACT (Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment) facility Thursday and rode along with Huntington’s Quick Response Team. Earlier this week, Gupta made visits throughout West Virginia to explain points of President Joe Biden’s plan to respond to the opioid and overdose epidemics.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you