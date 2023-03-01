PRICHARD, W.Va. — A local group working to reestablish the inland port in Wayne County, formerly known as the Heartland Intermodal Gateway, is taking a different approach than state officials did in 2015.
“The facility is being marketed to private intermodal terminal operators and to third party logistics providers,” said David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council and executive director of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority.
“The goal is to engage and contract with an operator that can help to grow the intermodal business of the facility. The operators that we are engaging with are private sector companies that provide logistical services and container loading and unloading services, and potentially could offer value-added logistics services such as overweight and bulk transfer, material handling, aggregate material loading and similar things.”
The new plan aims to avoid the mistakes that led to the facility’s failure to capitalize on the intermodal rail traffic that passes through the area several times a day.
The site was developed by the now-defunct West Virginia Public Port Authority on land donated by Norfolk Southern railroad. It shut down a few years ago for lack of business.
Last year the state deeded the property to the Wayne County Commission, which through HADCO and the Wayne County Economic Development Authority is looking for a new operator.
Local asset; local control
“Service through the facility very much depends on Norfolk Southern’s service schedule and willingness to bring containers to and from the facility,” he said. “We feel confident that the winning facility operator will have a viable plan to re-engage Norfolk Southern to ensure intermodal service at the facility.”
Lieving said now that local control of the site has been established, the group will continue to seek out private operators.
State Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, who currently serves as the associate vice president for economic development of the Marshall University Research Corporation and is a member of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority board of directors, says having the facility in local hands will make a big difference in its success.
“This is a Wayne County asset, and we are looking at how best to utilize this asset,” he said. “We are taking an economic development approach, working with the Wayne County Commission, the Wayne County Economic Development Authority, Marshall University and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to expand and establish a foreign trade zone. We are focused on a private sector-driven operation, and the West Virginia Public Port Authority wasn’t doing that.”
In 2015, West Virginia officials said the inland port would be a key economic development tool for southwestern and central West Virginia. It was believed it would be able to reach a 15,000-container-a-year threshold that Norfolk Southern wanted.
In May 2019, state officials reported Prichard had handled a total of 68 containers and was costing the state $500,000 to continue operating it. In the 2019-20 state budget, Gov. Jim Justice zeroed out taxpayer funding for the 100-acre facility.
At the end of January, the Wayne County Commission released a request for proposal for an operator for the Central Appalachian Inland Port. The submission deadline is March 24.
Lieving says whoever is contracted to operate the facility would be primarily responsible for covering the operating expenses but would also be in the position to profit from container transfer, storage and logistics fees.
“Ultimately a broad range of existing and prospective companies in our market would benefit from the facility, including those in the steel, chemical, agricultural, wood products and consumer products industries,” he said.
Lieving said the redevelopment plan for the site relies heavily on engaging and partnering with a private-sector terminal operator that has the financial motivation to grow the business.
“We have committed local and federal resources toward marketing the facility in a very real way,” he said. “The new operators will have the full support of the economic development staff for Cabell and Wayne counties, as well as the support of the Center for Business & Economic Research at Marshall University and the Appalachian Transportation Institute at Marshall University.”
Grants and rebranding
The Marshall University Research Corporation was notified recently that it will receive $376,325 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help find a new use for the property.
One of the first things was a rebrand and remove the Heartland Intermodal Gateway name.
“The site is now known as the Central Appalachian Inland Port at Prichard,” said Kent Sowards, the associate director at the Center for Business and Economic Research.
Sowards said CBER has been working with the Wayne County Commission, the Wayne County Economic Development Authority and HADCO to focus on the re-open the facility.
“While there were substantial efforts along these lines before the EDA grant, the funding will specifically center around technical assistance to identify and select an operator, secure additional agreements with service providers, and assisting the commission, the new operator, and regional firms to improve access to, and associated costs, with the transportation network,” Soward said.
Lieving said the group has been working on the project since early 2021.
In April 2022 HADCO was awarded a $20,000 Local Economic Development Assistance Grant from the state. The grant was matched with a $10,000 contribution from the Wayne County Commission, $10,000 from HADCO and $10,000 from the Wayne County Economic Development Authority, he said.
As for upcoming work under the EDA grant, Sowards said CBER will provide additional technical assistance for the balance of the two-year grant cycle.
“Starting around the second half of 2023, CBER will work with the incoming operator and/or tenants to establish an initial set of services and schedule, matching operator capabilities with regional users,” he said. “Also during that time, CBER will work toward facilitating agreements with transportation providers including rail, motor carriers/drayage, containers and others as necessary.”
Sowards added that around that time frame, and continuing through the life of the grant, CBER will continue to communicate benefits of the facility with supply chain partners, including Ports of Virginia, vessel operators and third party logistics providers (3PLs).
Foreign trade zone
In December 2022, a memorandum of understanding was entered into by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, HADCO, MURC, the Wayne County Economic Development Authority and the Wayne County Commission to establish a foreign trade zone.
“We will develop modified marketing and promotional materials to include the new operator and services as they are added,” Sowards said. “It is anticipated that CBER will transition those activities to HADCO and Wayne County as the grant winds down. Efforts toward modifying the FTZ status are ongoing, but the time frame is a little less certain as the approval process requires significant input from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.”
Lievng said, “We will continue to seek out private operators who can provide the world-class logistical services to area businesses that we know the facility is capable of. With that said, there are a number of development alternatives that we could explore including the establishment of a bulk transfer facility or a railcar storage facility, however, establishing intermodal service is our number one priority and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”