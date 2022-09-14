Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Pratt Elementary students visit the pumpkin barn at Gritt’s Farm in Putnam County in this 2019 file photo.

 Kenny Kemp | HD Media

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Gritt’s Fun Farm, a six-week fall festival in Buffalo, West Virginia, will return for the autumn season Saturday, Sept. 17, and continue through Oct. 30.

The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the upcoming season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley The Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment every Saturday and Sunday.

