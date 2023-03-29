HUNTINGTON — There are plenty of places to grab a cup of coffee in town, but only a few roast their beans locally.
For local restaurateur Brendan Fenn, coffee isn’t just a passion, but a science — and while you won’t find “coffeeology” as a subject at Marshall University, you will find some of the best brews in town at Grindstone Coffeeology.
There are currently two locations. One on 8th Street across the street from Davis’ Place and one at the Huntington Mall.
“I’ve been a caffeine addict almost my entire life. My wife and I had always wanted to own a coffee house. We came here from Australia in 2015. The next year we were given the opportunity to start a coffee truck. It gave way for us to develop our business and brand. We then moved on to our first fixed location in 2018. So we are now in our fifth year of operation at this location,” owner Fenn said. “Then in October 2021, we opened our second location at the Huntington Mall near the food court. We sold our truck to a couple in Portsmouth and roast beans for them.”
The 8th Street location expanded in 2019 with a rooftop deck, and Fenn plans to grow the original location yet again with additional seating and a new kitchen for pastry chefs.
“The one thing that separates us from chains like Starbucks and The Human Bean is the quality and freshness of our beans. We roast them all on site in small batches. We do everything we can to shorten our supply chain. We buy a lot of cups from Tri-State suppliers and milk from local outlets,” Fenn said. “We use a Giesen roaster, which is imported from the Netherlands. They’re considered the Rolls-Royce of roasters. We got this machine as an upgrade over an old roaster which we sold to a local roaster in Grayson, Kentucky. We roast beans in about 30-pound batches. Over the process, they lose about 2 pounds of moisture. On average, we roast 200 pounds of coffee a week. We also have our coffee available for sale in bags, which you can brew at home. We have single origins for $13.50 a pound and our blends go for $16 a pound. We have a specialty we call the Packer Street Blend which we launched about a month ago and is exclusively available in bags.”
Customers can start their day with a drip coffee available in 12-ounce ($2.50), 16-ounce ($2.75), and 20-ounce ($3) sizes. Other warm drinks include Lattes, Cappuccino, and Espresso. Coffee alternatives include Hot Chocolate, Chai Tea Latte, and an Earl Grey latte called a “London Fog.” Spring specials include house-made Pina Colada and Strawberry energy drinks, which include green coffee bean caffeine.
Grindstone also offers a variety of house-made pastries and an all-day brunch menu. If you’re looking for some sweets, you can enjoy baked donuts ($1.50-$2), muffins ($3.50), and toasted banana bread ($4). Brunch options include bagel ($3.50), seasonal bread pudding ($4.50), and quiche ($4.75). The breakfast croissant ($5) has egg, cheese, bacon and pepper jelly while the Brunch Sandwich ($4.50) has turkey, cheese and avocado mash on an English muffin.
Grindstone Coffeeology is located at 816 8th St. in Huntington. It is open at 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Cash, ApplePay, and all major credit cards are accepted.