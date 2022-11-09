Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

To unveil its new, refreshed look, Green’s Feed and Seed will host a grand reopening event from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at its longtime location at 314 Piedmont Road in Charleston.

The grand reopening will include live music by the Fort Hillbillies, food trucks, customer specials, and door prizes among the festivities.

