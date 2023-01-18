CHARLESTON — The first drops of Gov. Jim Justice’s tax-cut “tsunami” trickled into the state Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers heard the budget plan the governor hopes to use to back the reduction.
During his State of the State address Wednesday night, Justice proposed cutting West Virginia’s personal income tax by 50% over three years — 30% the first year and 10% the following two years. He also discussed the budget plan he proposed to facilitate those cuts, as well as proposals to fix issues in two of the state’s struggling agencies — the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
On Thursday, State Budget Office Director Michael Cook officially presented Justice’s budget to the House of Delegates and the Senate during their respective Finance Committee meetings.
In his presentation, Cook said West Virginia’s numbers look exceptional. For the seventh consecutive year, Justice is recommending no rainy day funds be used to balance either the current budget or the proposed fiscal-year 2024 budget, he said.
As of Dec. 31, the state had $923 million combined in its two rainy day funds, he said.
“The rainy day funds continue to be among some of the best in the country,” Cook said.
Cook mentioned the state’s general revenue collections, which are more than $800 million above estimates for the year to date. Excess lottery revenue collection was 26% above estimate for the year, he said.
“Obviously, our cash flow is very strong,” Cook said.
The 2024 revenue estimate is $4.884 billion, an increase over the current fiscal year estimate of $4.636 billion, Cook said.
In terms of expenditures, Cook said Justice’s proposed budget is similar to last year’s, with the major differences being a 5% pay raise for state employees and millions in appropriations to bolster PEIA.
The budget also includes an additional $40 million for the School Building Authority, Cook said.
The proposed pay raises would cost $115 million in general revenue and lottery funds. Each state employee would receive an additional $2,750, while each teacher would receive $2,340, Cook said.
Justice’s budget proposal includes nearly $200 million to fix issues with PEIA, which has become a hot topic ever since Wheeling Hospital’s recent announcement that it no longer will accept the plan as of July 1.
PEIA is fully funded with no program changes or premium increases, Cook said. Justice’s budget includes a supplemental appropriation of $85 million and an additional $15 million from surplus funds to the PEIA rainy day fund, Cook said.
“That fund has been used over the last couple of years to maintain no premium increases,” Cook said.
Justice also proposed adding $19 million to the base budget of the PEIA subsidy to raise it to $40 million, also to offset premium increases for fiscal year 2024, Cook said.
Finally, the governor proposed an additional $40 million in the general revenue budget to “deal with the reimbursement rates” in PEIA, Cook said. On the first day of the legislative session, the Senate suspended rules and passed Senate Bill 127 to increase the PEIA reimbursement rate of hospitals and emergency medical service providers to 110% of the Medicare reimbursement rate, effective July 1.
“There are steps in place and, certainly, you know, 60 days to negotiate and work through the issues that we currently have with PEIA,” Cook said. “I felt that it was important to highlight that there are several improvements or increases for your consideration in the proposed budget.”
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, questioned whether the PEIA fix in Justice’s budget would be enough to address issues with the agency.
“Is this a Band-Aid? Is this a fix?,” Skaff asked. “Does this bring us up to speed? Does this help us? Are we going to be here again next year saying, hey, we’re in the same boat?”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, the parent company of the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch.
While lawmakers discussed the budget in committee meetings, NAACP-West Virginia hosted a news conference at the Capitol in response to the governor’s address and his budget plan, which it says favors the wealthy and doesn’t do enough to help the agencies that serve West Virginians.
The governor’s $4.8 billion budget doesn’t keep up with actual current rates of inflation; in fact, it’s $500 million short, West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy Executive Director Kelly Allen said.
“Simply to keep pace with what our budget was in 2019, after adjusting for inflation, our budget this year would need to be $5.3 billion,” Allen said.
Years of flat budgets have created the very problems lawmakers are now scrambling to solve, Allen said. The governor’s proposals aren’t enough to cover the problems in PEIA and DHHR, she said.
More funding should go into fixing those problems than the 50% tax cut Justice announced in his State of the State address, Allen said.
“We have looming Medicaid and PEIA shortfalls, huge staffing vacancies in our schools, in our DHHR, in our correctional facilities, communities that haven’t had clean water in years, and unacceptably high child poverty and child hunger,” Allen said. “Our budget reflects our values, and this budget values tax cuts for the wealthy over funding programs that serve us all.”
At a time when families are struggling to keep their heads above water, a “tsunami” is the last thing they need, said Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia.
“Tsunamis are not great things, right?” McKay said. “Tsunamis leave a path of destruction, and we are worried that this tsunami of a tax cut is going to leave destruction in its path because we are going to fail to uphold our commitment to our children and their future.”
