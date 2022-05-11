FAYETTEVILLE — Three generations of miners had burrowed miles into the south wall of the New River Gorge to blast, cut and load nearly 17 million tons of coal from the Kaymoor No. 1 mine by the time it played out in 1962.
During its heyday, Kaymoor No. 1, the most productive of dozens of coal mines that once operated in what is now New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, had a workforce of more than 800 and supported two company towns.
Abiel Abbott Low, a founder of the Low Moor Iron Company, bought the mine site soon after the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway opened a mainline track through the New River Gorge in 1873. The new track provided a rail link between Low Moor’s pig iron blast furnaces in the Clifton Forge, Virginia, area and what would become its primary fuel source — coke made from high-carbon “smokeless” coal mined from the New River Gorge’s Sewell coal seam.
Low Moor initially relied on other Gorge coal mines to produce the coke needed to fire its furnaces, holding the Kaymoor site in reserve for more than 20 years before commissioning James Kay to plan the mine and supervise its operations. Kay began developing the mine in 1899, and opened it in 1900.
Kay, who worked in the mines in his native Scotland in his childhood before emigrating to America and becoming a stonemasonry contractor, opened the nearby Royal Coal and Coke Co. mine with his brother-in-law, Thomas Laing, in 1891. In planning and successfully operating that mine, Kay’s problem-solving abilities were put to the test, apparently capturing both Low’s attention and admiration.
At his Royal Mine site, Kay had to overcome the challenge of transporting coal from a portal 820 feet up one wall of the Gorge to a new C&O siding at the base of the canyon at Prince, on the opposite shore of the New River. Kay’s solution was to build the state’s first aerial tramway. The system made use of 32 iron buckets, each carrying a half-ton of coal, suspended at intervals from a 2,800-foot cable supported by towers mounted atop cut-stone foundations. The aerial bucket line descended the steep slope, crossed the river and returned to the mine portal after offloading.
At Kaymoor, Kay selected a natural bench on a Gorge wall 560 feet above river level as the site for the mine’s portal into the Sewell Seam. To bring the coal to a tipple and processing plant at a rail siding below, Kay designed a gravity incline haulage system — two platforms mounted on rail tracks, each supporting a tank-like monitor car capable of hauling eight tons of coal.
The conveyance, connected to a 1,000-foot length of cable spooled around an 8-foot-diameter, brake-controlled drum, traveled up and down a 30-degree slope. The system was balanced to use the weight of the loaded monitor moving downhill to pull the empty monitor back up the slope.
In addition to the incline system used to transport coal downslope for processing and slate uphill for disposal, Kaymoor built a track-mounted mountain haulage tram to carry people and supplies up and down the canyon wall. The open tram cars had wooden seats, low wooden walls and carried up to 15 people at a time, providing them with commanding, if not terrifying, views of the Gorge on trips up and down the steep slope.
Teams of mules, soon to be replaced by a fleet of electric locomotives, pulled cars loaded by miners out of the mine to a headhouse just outside the portal, where coal was weighed and then dumped into a storage bin and fed by chute into the monitor cars. When coal arrived at the base of the grade, it was dumped into another bin and fed onto a horizontal conveyor belt that carried it into a processing plant where it was run through vibrating screens to sort it by size or washed and then screened.
Coal was initially shipped to Low Moor’s plant in Virginia for processing into coke, but by the summer of 1901, 120 coke ovens were completed adjacent to Kaymoor’s processing plant and rail siding at the base of the Gorge. There, coke destined for the Low Moor blast furnaces was made, in a 48-hour process that involved slowly cooking off impurities with an oxygen-reduced fire.
By 1918, a total of 202 coke ovens were operating at Kaymoor, with coal not needed to supply Low Moor’s iron-making needs shipped to open-market buyers.
Kaymoor, also known as Kay Moor, was named in honor of James Kay, the man who designed and developed the mine for the Low Moor Iron Co. and served as its first superintendent.
A second mine, Kaymoor No. 2, was opened in 1904, but never approached the productivity of Kaymoor No. 1, due in part to the difficulty of mining and loading coal from the relatively thin seam it followed. It was worked intermittently over the years and was closed decades before the closing of Kaymoor No. 1.
Like other remote, roadless Gorge coal mine sites, housing and other basic amenities were needed to attract miners and their families to the mining operation at Kaymoor. Here, the Low Moor Iron Co. built two coal camps. Kaymoor Top took shape on the canyon rim near the upper end of the mountain haulage tramway, while Kaymoor Bottom was built at the base of the Gorge on relatively flat patches of land between railroad tracks, mine buildings and the New River.
While available records leave it unclear how many homes were located at each camp, it is known that the first 50 houses were ready to occupy in 1901 with 62 more available by 1905. All of the 1901 homes were wired for electricity, but only half were equipped for indoor running water.
By 1919, two dozen additional homes were built adjacent to Kaymoor Top at a company site called New Camp or New Town.
All of the company houses were one-level, four-room single-family, bungalow-style dwellings, each equipped with a coal-burning fireplace or stove, coal shed and privy.
“The houses were usually enclosed by fences so families might keep a cow, chickens or pigs,” and contained gardens “which ranged widely in size and type of crop,” wrote author Lou Athey in “Kaymoor: A New River Community.”
A company housing department, Athey continued, “had responsibility for maintenance and repair of the houses, including replacing roll roofing, rotted fence posts, downspouts and painting.”
The 1910 U.S. Census indicated that more than 600 people lived in the “Kaymoor Precinct” of Fayette County. Most of the heads of households had been born in states other than West Virginia — mostly bordering states and the Carolinas.
As part of a national study of coal camp living conditions in 1923, an investigator from the U.S. Coal Commission inspected the company towns at Kaymoor for sanitation, drinking water, education and the quality of housing.
The inspector gave the camps an overall rating of 81.2 on a scale of 100.
Housing “upkeep” received the poorest score recorded during the inspection, with a grade of 63. Education received a score of 78.2, due mainly to the poor condition of the two classroom facilities at Kaymoor Top.
The company operated segregated elementary schools at both Kaymoor Top and Kaymoor Bottom, in accordance with Jim Crow laws in effect in the state at the time. While the Black and white schools at Kaymoor Bottom were deemed to be operating in good order, the schools at Kaymoor Top were judged to be “in very poor condition, the colored school especially,” according to the Coal Commission investigator, due mainly to insufficient seating and classroom equipment.
A total of 101 students attended the two white schools at the time of the inspections, while 56 students attended the Black schools.
The Kaymoor coal camps’ highest rating was a 95 for recreation, which took into account opportunities for fishing and swimming in the New River, hunting in the surrounding woods, a company baseball team that played in a county league, two baseball diamonds, a tennis court and a movie theater that also hosted Vaudeville troupes and musical groups.
In 1925, Kaymoor was sold to the New River & Pocahontas Coal and Coke Company after demand for the type of pig iron produced by Low Moor began to wane.
The new owners closed the marginal Kaymoor No. 2 mine but changed little in the way Kaymoor No. 1 mine, its top producer, had been operating during the previous two decades. Kaymoor No. 1 reached its production peak in 1941, when more than 742,000 tons were extracted from it. Some of its coal was still being hand-loaded when the mine played out and closed in 1962.
By that time, the coal camp at Kaymoor Bottom, still inaccessible by road, had been abandoned, then destroyed by fire. Kaymoor Top followed suit soon after the mine closed. The coal company sold its housing there to individuals willing to remove it from the town site.
Kaymoor’s long operating life and isolated location have left the site relatively intact, though deteriorating.
In the application to list the Kaymoor mining complex on the National Register of Historic Places, the late Dr. Emory Kemp, founder and director of the Institute for the History of Technology and Industrial Archeology at West Virginia University, wrote that the site stands alone as “a unique historical resource epitomizing the technical and social history of coal mining in the mid-Atlantic region.”
Today, the site can be visited via a half-mile hike down the steep, boulder-strewn Kaymoor Miners Trail in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to the bench where the mine entrance is located. There, visitors can look into the mine’s gated portals, walk through the remains of the mine office and lamp house, view the fan house where mine ventilation was controlled and examine the stone powder house.
A gentler, though slightly longer alternative to reach the mine site is to follow Kaymoor Trail on a 1.5 mile walk on more even, less rocky terrain from its trailhead along Fayette Station road to the mine site.
From the mine site, Kaymoor Bottom can be reached by descending the 821 steps of a staircase that ends at Kaymoor No. 1 mine’s prep plant and powerhouse.
Unofficial footpaths to the right provide access to side and rear views of the buildings, a brush-covered rail yard with an assortment of switching gear and the ruins of 202 coke ovens. Paths to the left pass by another stretch of overgrown rail yard, one of the mountain haulage system’s tram cars and two stranded rail tanker cars, among other remnants of the operation.
Visitors are advised to avoid the active CSX tracks between the buildings at the base of the staircase and the New River.