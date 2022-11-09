Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s best to plant bulbs by mid-November for a vibrant spring garden.

 JANE POWELL | Courtesy photo

Have you planted your spring bulbs yet? Neither have I — we need to get busy!

Late October is the ideal time, but early November will do. The goal is to get the bulbs in the ground before the first freeze and give them 12 weeks of cool temperatures before sprouting in the springtime.

Jane Powell is a longtime West Virginia University Extension Service master gardener through the Kanawha County chapter. She is the communications director for a community foundation and a volunteer with several nonprofits in the community. Find her blog, “Gardening in Pearls,” at gardeninginpearls.com. Contact her at janeellenpowell@aol.com.

