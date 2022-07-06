Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council member Ellie Hoblitzell of Troop 1839 in Kanawha County was awarded the Girl Scout Silver Award on June 27.
Hoblitzell’s Silver Award project focused on outdoor adventure and discovery through geocaching and placement of a geocache at West Virginia’s newest state natural area, Forks of Coal, in Alum Creek.
The Silver Award is the second highest award a Girl Scout can earn. It must be completed during sixth through eighth grades, requires a minimum of 50 hours of work, and projects must be sustainable.
“Geocaching is a really fun activity and was a safe way to get outdoors and exercise during quarantine,” Hoblitzell said in a release. “The great thing about hiding a geocache at Forks of Coal is that it brings more people to a relatively new area. In many logs that people have written in my geocache, they’ve talked about how they’ve never been to Forks of Coal and are glad they discovered it, or how they haven’t been to Forks of Coal in a while and are glad that geocaching reintroduced the area to them.”
Hoblitzell partnered with the Forks of Coal Foundation Board and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for her project. To find her geocache, GS Camp Roof Rock, visit www.geocaching.com. To learn more about the Forks of Coal State Natural Area and the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center, visit wvdnr.gov.
While a student at Charleston Montessori School in 2020, Hoblitzell won the the top statewide prize in West Virginia American Water’s fifth annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Her entry depicted a family fishing, kayaking, rafting, and enjoying a clean watershed.