Raspberry Rally is the newest cookie to Girl Scout Cookie menu. It is a crispy cookie with a pink, raspberry-flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint Cookie. The online-exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.
Springtime means Girls Scout Cookies as the young ladies of Troop 31780 continue the tradition in Teays Valley on Friday evening, March 4, 2022.
The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Jan. 19 with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new this year: Raspberry Rally.
The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink, raspberry-flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint Cookie. The online-exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.
”Cookie season is a wonderful time of year when Girl Scouts learn how to operate their own business and our community rallies together to support them and enjoy treats at the same time,” said Beth Casey, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “These girls have big goals to travel, take on service projects and help their communities — and you can help get them there simply by ordering cookies to enjoy. All the while, they’re learning key skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”
If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies — whether that’s in person or online. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, send an email to cookies@bdgsc.org to get connected with one in your area.
Later this spring, cookie booths will be available outside many big-box retailers and you’ll be able to find troops selling near you using your ZIP code on the Girl Scouts website.
If you don’t need cookies for yourself, consider ordering a few boxes as part of the Gift of Caring program, which are donated to military members, veterans and their families.
The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop — including travel, outdoor adventure, science, technology, engineering and math programming.
Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities — all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.