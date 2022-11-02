KENOVA — Kenova welcomed a 1,080-pound pumpkin Wednesday to the town’s Pumpkin House ahead of this weekend’s C-K AutumnFest.
The pumpkin, named Basil by the family, arrived in the afternoon after traveling from Greenbrier County, West Virginia, and the pumpkin grower, Sarah Beth Baker, said it felt great to revisit the Pumpkin House and see the giant gourd her family grew on display.
“It’s amazing. Basil’s a gorgeous pumpkin, and I’m so excited to see him up here,” she said. “And to see him here on display at the Pumpkin House, I’m ecstatic. (I) couldn’t be happier.”
Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith, along with others helping get the pumpkin set up, described it as beautifully colored and a great shape, and Griffith said it is a wonderful addition to the yearly display.
Kenova artist Lee Ann Billups Blevins will carve the pumpkin over the next couple days, and she said the shape of the giant pumpkin is perfect.
With such a quick turnaround for the display, Blevins said she wants to keep the design simple with a giant jack-o’-lantern. And as community members worked to get the pumpkin propped up on its resting place, Blevins said she could already see where parts of the face would go.
“Now that I’ve looked at it, I think it’s going to fit perfectly with my idea,” she said. “I can already see the eyes, and where it slopes down, it’ll be the nose, and there will be a big, toothy grin. Hopefully I can pull it off.”
Because Baker wants to preserve as much of the pumpkin as possible, Blevins will not carve fully into the pumpkin. She will be able to go about 6 inches deep without breaking into the center of the gourd.
Baker said since this was the family’s first time growing a giant pumpkin, it was special to them and they plan to keep the seeds.
Baker said if all goes well, they might be able to bring a pumpkin from Basil’s seeds to the Pumpkin House next year.
Among the regularly sized pumpkins, Griffith said volunteers have been wonderful, and they are ahead of schedule, with the original plan to carve about 500 pumpkins a day.
As of around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Griffith said he still had to draw about 700 pumpkins and he’ll be working late into the night so as many as possible are ready to be carved Thursday.
Students from surrounding school districts are expected to drop off approximately 1,000 pumpkins to the Pumpkin House beginning Thursday. On Saturday, they will be judged in different categories and winners will receive prizes.
In total, approximately 3,000 pumpkins will be on display. The display is free and open to the public. Griffith said the pumpkins will remain up until Nov. 2.
The Pumpkin House started in 1978 and gets thousands of visitors each year. Griffith said during the 2021 display, the house was visited by people from at least 14 countries, 32 states and 54 West Virginia communities.
The Pumpkin House is located at 748 Beech St. in Kenova.
