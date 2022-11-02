Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Kenova welcomed a 1,080-pound pumpkin Wednesday to the town’s Pumpkin House ahead of this weekend’s C-K AutumnFest.

The pumpkin, named Basil by the family, arrived in the afternoon after traveling from Greenbrier County, West Virginia, and the pumpkin grower, Sarah Beth Baker, said it felt great to revisit the Pumpkin House and see the giant gourd her family grew on display.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

