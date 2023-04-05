Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — “At my peak, I’m sometimes flying four times a week. But on a slow week, it’ll be once or twice. Either way is good. When you’re flying four times a week, you’re obviously getting the experience. But whenever you’re flying once or twice, it gives you time to study and have some downtime to relax.”

That’s how Emma Carr describes her work as a student at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School. Carr is pursuing a career in the growing aviation industry in West Virginia.

Recommended for you