Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Frontier Communications’ senior vice president acknowledged the company’s “reputational challenges” and discussed the benefits of deploying fiber optic internet during a West Virginia Legislature interim committee meeting at Marshall University.

Allison Ellis, senior vice president for Frontier Communications, presented to and took questions from members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Technology and Infrastructure on Sunday afternoon.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Recommended for you