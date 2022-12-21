HUNTINGTON — Taevion Kinsey’s reaction said it all.
The senior knew that his freshman teammate, Micah Handlogten, had pulled in his fair share of rebounds in a win at Duquesne last week, but the final number still surprised him.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
HUNTINGTON — Taevion Kinsey’s reaction said it all.
The senior knew that his freshman teammate, Micah Handlogten, had pulled in his fair share of rebounds in a win at Duquesne last week, but the final number still surprised him.
“Definitely didn’t know he had 16 rebounds,” Kinsey said with a laugh, “but we expect that from him and I’m gonna go in (the locker room) and make sure I hype that up.”
Handlogten, a 7-foot-1 center for the Thundering Herd, is averaging 10.8 rebounds per contest through 10 games in his first collegiate season. That figure ranks him at No. 8 in the country in rebounding average.
It’s not just that he’s crashing the boards, he’s blocking shots (averaging 2.7 per game) and contributing to the scoring as well, though that part of his game hasn’t come along as quickly.
“Micah had some chippies that he missed right down there that could’ve made the game a little bit more comfortable but he’s a freshman and he’ll get better as the season goes,” Marshall head coach D’Antoni said after the win at Duquesne. “He got 16 rebounds, though so I’m not arguing too much.”
Handlogten followed his 8-point, 16-rebound showing against the Dukes with a 6-point, 13-rebound outing on the road at Robert Morris two nights later.
Through 10 games, he’s collected 108 rebounds which is 52 more than the next highest on the team (Kinsey, 56).
“He’s trying to make his presence known and I think he does that every game for us,” Kinsey said.
Handlogten, Kinsey and the Herd wrap up a three-game road stretch with a Tuesday evening contest at UNC-Greensboro, a team that is 4-6 this year but has played well at home.
The Spartans are led in scoring by Keondre Kennedy, Keyshaun Langley and Mikeal Brown-Jones, who are each averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Kennedy’s 13.9 points per game.
The Herd has jumped out to large leads in the first half in each of its last two outings, but struggles late in the game have made things interesting down the stretch.
D’Antoni chalked it up to fatigue, both physically and mentally, after playing back-to-back games on the road.
“We played four games in eight days earlier and that’s tough for young guys,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to gut it out, go to Greensboro and bring (a win) back here.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.