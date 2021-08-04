LESAGE — Gilbert Sonny Knight, the founder and operator of Hillbilly Hot Dogs in Lesage, has died.
Knight, 75, died Thursday at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, according to his obituary.
Hillbilly Hot Dogs recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary.
In September 1999, Knight returned to his hometown of Lesage with his wife, Sharie.
Initially opening in a 12-foot by 16-foot building, Hillbilly Hot Dogs would expand to include two refurbished school buses, a collection of kitschy memorabilia and even a wedding chapel. The restaurant would receive national attention when featured in a 2007 episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
“We decided to open up this place when Sonny moved back to West Virginia so we could work together and not have to go to separate jobs. When we first opened, we had the kitchen — that was it. But over the years, we kept growing and adding to the decor. Sonny kept adding to the collections of stuff outside,” Knight’s wife, Sharie, said in a recent interview with The Herald-Dispatch.
On Friday, Sharie Knight issued a statement to The Herald-Dispatch by email.
“Sonny was the original true gentleman. He was kind to everyone he met, genuine and memorable. He will be truly missed by all. Rest In Peace, my Love,” she wrote in the email.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Beard Mortuary in Huntington.
The family will receive friends after 2 p.m., according to his obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sonny’s name to Hospice of Huntington.