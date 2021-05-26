HUNTINGTON — An organization focused on finding children their forever homes recognized its 125th year of service Friday with a carnival-themed celebration to give children it is currently helping a chance to have fun.
Children’s Home Society has been helping children find foster and permanent homes while providing behavioral and mental health support in the process, said Diana Lucas, the Huntington location’s site manager.
“We provide foster care adoptions; we provide case management, behavioral health services, family strengthening programs, emergency centers for children who are in the foster care system — a lot of different programs,” she said.
The carnival was to give kids in the society’s care, whether in foster homes, shelter centers or in the community, a chance to relax and enjoy games during the nice weather.
With face painting, cornhole, lawn bowling and more, the children had activities to play with other children in the foster care system. Batman also made an appearance with his Batmobile, and kids could take pictures with them between activities.
“We like for it to be a celebration and we invite all of the kids that we can, and we try to make it a fun and exciting event,” Lucas said. “Hopefully the kids really get to enjoy themselves and put away their sadness, even just for today, and have fun and be kids.”
Established in 1896 in Charleston, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia now has about 13 service centers and nine emergency child shelters.
Olivia Myers, a shelter supervisor for the Hovah Hall Underwood Children’s Home in Ona, said the emergency children shelters are for when children need shelter and Child Protective Services agents are unable to find a foster home for them.
The shelters not only provide a bed to sleep in, Myers said, but will also provide group therapy sessions and arrange medical appointments if needed.
“When our kids come in, the first thing we do is get them set up with the doctor. We’ll see what’s going on if they have any medical necessities, a physical if they need one, a dentist appointment — whatever they need,” Myers said. “It’s kind of like a tune-up when they’re with us so that when they move on to their next home, they’re in the best physical and mental shape possible.”
The Children’s Home Society shelter centers have resources such as group therapy and other group supportive services or individual counseling. They have contracted psychologists who can also provide individual counseling sessions and conduct psychological evaluations when needed to know what kind of support children may need while they are staying in a children’s shelter or foster home.
Myers said even if the shelters do not already have a resource a child may need, the organization will outsource to find professionals to take the children to or to bring to the sites to assist children.
Caine Dials, shelter supervisor for the June Montgomery Harless Children’s Shelter in Holden, West Virginia, said each child’s needs are different, but the goal of the children’s shelter centers is to be a safe place for them to stay while waiting to move on to a permanent home and family.
“I feel like Children’s Home Society is … that bridge between home and hopefully home,” Dials said. “We’re a stabilizing center for them when they need it.”
Both Myers and Dials encouraged people who want to help to open their homes and their hearts to children who need help and love, including teenagers, who Myers said are often overlooked and still need a family, too.
Those interested in learning more about the organization’s goals or how to adopt a child can find information on the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia website.