ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Robyn Rison Chapman walks her neighborhood and writes about what God shows her.
A tree. A doll in a yard. Perhaps her own shoes. For several years, everyday objects sparked Christian devotions Rison Chapman turned into blog posts. The former Herald-Dispatch sports writer and news editor has combined those writings into a book — “Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God: Fifty-Two Devotions to Keep You in Step.”
“I feel like it’s 100 percent given to me,” Rison Chapman said. “I don’t feel like it’s my messages. It’s not something I set out to do. I didn’t say, ‘Hey, I’m going to write a book.’ It just opened up. The Bible says God shows us the way, the way just opens. None of this was planned. Not a single one of the devotions was planned in advance. I feel like I’m just God’s typist.”
The book, released in January, has taken off in popularity. It earned special recognition for sales and marketability from publisher Westbow, earning Rison Chapman interest from Harper Collins Christian Publishing, which is treating it like a second edition or an updated launch.
“I’m humbled, grateful and in awe of God’s goodness,” said Rison Chapman, a Marshall University graduate originally from Bath County, Kentucky. “When I was pulling out devotionals, it kept coming back to the theme of the walks. I guess that’s how God works. It’s all about walking and talking with God.”
Rison Chapman found herself walking out of a season of grief, having lost both parents recently. She said the walks, usually three to five miles per day, helped her physically but also mentally and especially spiritually. She often prayed during the treks through the neighborhoods near the Ohio River.
“I won’t say I hear an audible voice of God, but I feel it in my spirit,” Rison Chapman said. “They would come to me as I was walking and I couldn’t get back fast enough to write something down. You do that over time and there’s a whole lot of stuff.”
Rison Chapman said she marvels at how God has used her, calling it an unusual transition from sports writer to editor to grant writer to author. Those writing and editing skills came in handy as she trimmed down blog posts to shorter devotions for the 110-page book.
“That the Creator of the universe is giving me lessons from a rick in my shoe is just mind blowing,” she said, with a laugh.
Rison Chapman, who lives with husband Derek and sons Max and Jack, said her goal is that readers will be encouraged and see God in the book. She said not to expect deep theological ramblings.
“I’m just me,” Rison Chapman said. “I’m just a mom. I’ve been a Christian most of my life. I’ve read the Bible several times, but sometimes it hits me as something new and I wonder why I didn’t see that 20 years ago. This is my experience and on this particular day I found this helpful, so maybe someone else will see that God is in the tiny details of their lives just as much as He is in mine.”
The book is available on Amazon.com, as well as in local bookstores.