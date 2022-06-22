HUNTINGTON — Former attorney and professor of legal studies William L. “Bill” Redd died of natural causes June 3.
Love, family, community and the practice of law are the four things Marie Redd, his wife of 49 years, said he should be remembered for.
“It was all about helping people … that’s the major foundation of his life,” she said.
Marie Redd said Bill started off teaching sixth-grade students in Crumpler, West Virginia, before going into the service, and afterward, earning his law degree. He then taught part-time at Marshall in the College of Liberal Arts before becoming a professor at the Marshall Community and Technical College, which is now Mountwest.
“A lot of the young lawyers that you see today took his courses,” Marie Redd said. “While they were in undergrad school at Marshall, he remembered their names, their faces. He was just dedicated to improving the education of all he came in contact with.”
Together, Bill and Marie founded the William L. and Senator Marie E. Redd Scholarship for children who were either educated in McDowell County, West Virginia, or were members of the First Baptist Church to have a “step up” in their education and avoid student loans.
J.T. Meisel, of J.T. Meisel Attorneys at Law, said Bill Redd became a mentor to him when J.T. graduated law school. He said Redd taught him practical tips for practicing law, to treat others like he wanted to be treated, that the needs of the client always come first and to always represent clients “conscientiously and zealously.”
“He was just a true gentleman, and I took a lot from that he was a very even-tempered man, very wise person. I always considered his advice to be the first and last, professionally and personally,” Meisel said.
Meisel said Bill Redd was “instrumental” in helping a lot of students at Marshall earn paralegal jobs in the community by writing recommendations and mentoring them, even personally inspiring some of them to go to law school.
Donna Donathan, a former professor and victim advocate at the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said she attended college at Marshall University with Bill Redd and eventually taught alongside him in the paralegal program.
Donathan said he was a “calming force” and a “voice of reason” for everyone both at the university and in the community, even while he attended college. She said he was always pushing for curriculum development, making sure everything he taught was always up to date.
She said he did a lot of behind-the-scenes work for students that went unrecognized, from being a member of several committees to participating in university charity work.
“It was quiet service,” Donathan said. “And I think that probably that is how I will remember his legacy.”
Donathan said that apart from his community involvement and “larger-than-life” sense of humor, Bill Redd inspired her personally to pursue an advanced degree later in life, saying that age is just a number in a box. She said he was also a champion of individual rights.
“One of the things he reinforced for me, something that I’ve always felt, but that he continued to reinforce with all of us is that you have to stand up and you have to speak up, even if you don’t like it, even if it’s uncomfortable — you can’t ignore problems, you can’t ignore mistreatment, you can’t ignore inequities,” she said.
Bill Redd became a non-paid legal redress officer for the NAACP. Marie Redd said his career went from criminal law to divorces, wrongful death, malpractice, personal injury and Social Security — areas in the law that benefit the common man.
Marie Redd said her husband knew he wanted to be a lawyer from the time he was 5 years old. She said he was the first Black man from outside of Huntington to build his own building, a private legal practice, in the city.
She said Bill Redd was a “community-minded” person who never met a stranger, but most important to him was his family.
“We just did everything as a family. When you saw him, you would see me or the children or both, so it was just a loving support that we received from him and we returned,” she said.
Marie Redd said Bill coached their daughter in baseball and with Bill Brown for their son’s Little League baseball team, and he was the longest-running sponsor of the Little League with his team, Attorney Redd. He also supported Marie through her campaigns for state senator.
He was her campaign manager and treasurer and helped her interpret legal documents, as her background is in criminal justice.
Bill Redd also had a personal passion for music, which he shared with the church. He played by ear and read sheet music as a pianist and organist for the church, although his main instrument was the drums, which he started playing in high school.
Marie said she met Bill at the First Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for more than 20 years.
“He was a very good father, husband. We partnered in everything we did,” she said.
In addition to his wife, Marie, Bill Redd is survived by his two children, LeMarquis Redd and D’Ann Redd. He is also survived by his two brothers, Michael Redd and Robert Redd, three grandchildren, one niece and four nephews.
On the day of his funeral, Marie Redd said the funeral home was packed — a testament to Bill’s impact on the community.