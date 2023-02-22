CHARLESTON — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School coordinated a fly-over of the airport Monday to celebrate what would have been Gen. Chuck Yeager’s 100th birthday.
“The airport wanted to tip our hats to General Yeager for his 100th birthday and we thought that the best way we could do that would be coordinating a flyover with Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School,” said Paige Withrow, the chief marketing officer at the airport.
Noe, along with two other flight instructors, flew over the airport in a V-shaped formation between commercial flights at 10:30 a.m. last Monday.
“I think that anytime we look at General Yeager’s career and the contributions he made to aviation, it’s important to stop and remember him,” said Nancy Ritter, director of the Bill Noe Flight School. “So it’s not just the records that he set but his continuous contributions to safety throughout his entire career, and the fact that he is from West Virginia and really represents such a wonderful inspirational story, that I think it’s important that we honor the general when we can.”
Aside from the general public, attendees included a representative from U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney’s office, people from the Marshall University Yeager Scholar program, the Kanawha County Commission and Yeager’s wife Victoria Yeager.
Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager was a U.S. Air Force officer, flying ace and record-setting test pilot from Hamlin, West Virginia. He is most widely known for becoming the first pilot to break the sound barrier in October 1947.