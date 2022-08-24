HUNTINGTON — The seventh annual Fly In Festival returns this week with music and events.
Set at the Robert Newlon Airport, located at 6090 Kyle Lane near Huntington, this event features three days of bluegrass and old-time string band music and offers everything from musical instrument competitions to river floats and skydiving when it takes place Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27.
On the main stage throughout the weekend, the entertainment lineup will include the Lonesome River Band, the Kenny and Amanda Smith Band, Don Rigsby, Sideline, and Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, all winners of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards.
The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack and Billy C. Hurt and others on the bill, on the other hand, have won multiple awards in the old-time roots music community at various competitions ranging from the Vandalia Gathering to the Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention and other events.
The organizers of the Fly In Festival have added music contests to this year’s lineup.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the 2022 Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest will begin at 11 a.m. Clark Kessinger was one of the most influential fiddlers to come out of the Mountain State.
Born in the 1880s and living until 1975, Kessinger grew up in Lincoln County, where he developed his fiddling style. After serving in World War I, Clark and his brothers began to make vinyl recordings in 1928 in Ashland under the title, The Kessinger Brothers.
By 1930, Kessinger turned his back on show business and began a three-decade run as a house painter in Charleston, occasionally playing with musical acts that would come through town.
In the early 1960s, during the folk music boom, a music producer talked Kessinger into performing again and he recorded multiple albums.
Kessinger had a stroke at a Virginia fiddle competition in the early 1970s that ended his ability to play his beloved instrument. By the time of his death in 1975, however, Kessinger’s legacy was intact, and in 2007, he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Registration for the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest will take place at the Fly In Festival from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Registration is free, but participants must have a festival pass to enter. There will be $700 in prize money given to the winners. The winner of the contest will also have the chance to play onstage using Kessinger’s personal fiddle.
After the contest is over at 3 p.m., there will be a post-competition concert by fiddle greats Bobby Taylor and Billy C. Hurt.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Fly In Festival will host the 2022 Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Championship.
Robin Kessinger is a relative of Clark Kessinger’s and won a National Flatpick Guitar Championship at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, in 1985. He went on to win many more guitar contests.
Registration for the 2022 Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Championship will take place at the Fly In Festival from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration is free, but participants must have a festival pass to enter. The winner of the contest will receive paid entry to the aforementioned National Flatpick Guitar Contest at the Walnut Valley Festival and a custom-built Thompson Guitar, made in West Virginia by Bob and Larry Thompson.
After the competition, Robin Kessinger, brother Dan Kessinger and special guests will perform.
Kessinger and other musicians will host a guitar workshop before the contest from 9 to 11 a.m.
Skydiving flights also will be available during the Fly In Festival, hosted by the West Virginia Skydivers, who are based at the Robert Newlon Airport. For more information on scheduling a skydive, go to wv-skydivers.com or call 304-521-8156.
The 2022 Fly In Festival Kayak and Canoe Paddle Trip also takes place Saturday. Hosted by Appalachian Boarding Co.’s Evan Young, who is certified as a guide and instructor and for emergency rescue, the paddle options range from 3 miles to 18 miles.
Participants can bring their own kayak, canoe or paddle board, or they can rent one from Appalachian Boarding Co. Festival passes are required to participate, as the festival grounds are the final destination. To weigh paddling options, rent a paddle board or kayak, or to get more information, go to www.facebook.com/appalachianboardingcompany or call 304-610-8999.
The Fly In Cafe will be open during the festival. Primitive camping at the site will be $20. Daily passes to the festival are $35, and a weekend pass is $60. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/FlyInFestival.