CHARLESTON — With fewer COVID-19 mitigations and lower flu vaccination rates than before the pandemic, West Virginia is having one of its earliest flu seasons in years, health officials say.
Cases of influenza in the state typically pick up in December and peak in February. This year, though, flu cases started to increase in October and have rapidly increased since, state epidemiologist Shannon McBee said.
About 7.1% of all emergency and urgent care visits in West Virginia had an influenza-like illness diagnosis in the week ending Dec. 10, a number McBee called “pretty significant.”
“Flu activity is very high across West Virginia, and we expect activity and potentially hospitalizations to increase in the coming weeks,” she said.
While COVID-19 has dominated the respiratory illness season over the past couple years, fewer people have gotten their flu vaccine, McBee said.
“We are seeing a bit of an immunity gap where people are not getting vaccinated, and they haven’t been exposed to the seasonal viruses because we’ve had all of these mitigation measures in place because of the pandemic such as masking, staying away from individuals and increased hand washing, and so forth,” McBee said.
McBee attributed lower flu vaccination rates during the pandemic to COVID-19 fatigue and to fewer people getting to their physicians for routine health care appointments.
Health officials this year have warned of a possible “tri-demic” of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
While the state did have a severe RSV season in September and October that contributed to hospitalizations of young children, the number of cases has fallen dramatically to baseline levels since then, McBee said.
“Really, our major concern as we head into the next few weeks, especially moving into the holidays, is influenza,” McBee said.
“And then we can’t forget about COVID-19. We’re all continuing to live with COVID-19 in our daily life. Our surveillance data does indicate that activity remains low across the state. However, we do expect cases to increase as we head into the colder months this winter.”
As of Monday, 203 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Of those, 26 people were in an intensive care unit and 10 were on an ventilator.
In Kanawha County, flu activity has also been “very prevalent” and earlier this year than any other time in the past 20 years, said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Eshenaur hypothesized that a lack of COVID-19 mitigations this year contributed to the earlier flu season.
“I can only speak anecdotally to that and make presumptions, there’s no fact to it, but I would presume that, with us being very vigilant as a society about masking the last two years, then this year, this fall, as a society we’ve primarily unmasked in public, and flu took off very quickly after that,” Eshenaur said.
As of this month, about 22% of the Kanawha County’s population had gotten their flu vaccine, he said. The health department has been staying open until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays to accommodate people who want to come after work and get their vaccinations.
Eshenaur said there’s also been a steady number of COVID-19 cases across the county. As of last week, the health department was tracking five outbreaks at long-term care facilities, he said.
More concerning, Eshenaur said, is that only 31% of people age 65 and older who are at higher risk because of COVID have received their omicron booster.
So far this year, the state has reported one pediatric flu death, meaning that the person who died was age 18 or younger. It also has reported one pediatric RSV death, of someone age 5 or under, McBee said. A total of 7,661 deaths statewide have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Those who haven’t gotten their flu vaccine this year still have time to do so. Health experts recommend flu vaccinations for as long as strains of the virus are circulating in the community. Flu vaccines can reduce the amount of illness, as well as making symptoms of the virus less severe.
“Getting a flu vaccine not only protects you from getting the flu, but it can also protect you from ending up in the hospital,” McBee said. “So, even if you do get sick with the flu after you’ve received your flu vaccine, the flu vaccine can prevent against the most severe outcomes, like hospitalization and death.”