Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Just a fraction of a complex 2004 flood protection plan is still being adhered to in West Virginia, leaving residents vulnerable as flooding incidents increase across the state.

As local communities work to find solutions, state lawmakers heard the results of a May flood symposium held in Charleston, where dozens met to discuss how the plan should be updated to more effectively address flooding.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you