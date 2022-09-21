CHARLESTON — Just a fraction of a complex 2004 flood protection plan is still being adhered to in West Virginia, leaving residents vulnerable as flooding incidents increase across the state.
As local communities work to find solutions, state lawmakers heard the results of a May flood symposium held in Charleston, where dozens met to discuss how the plan should be updated to more effectively address flooding.
While state lawmakers listened to presentations, Huntington and Cabell County leaders worked to clear out a problematic creek on the southern border of the city limits to ease the effect of the next flooding event.
In disclosing May’s symposium results to the West Virginia Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding on Sunday, Mathew Sanders, a senior manager for The Pew Charitable Trust’s flood-prepared communities initiative, said Huntington’s struggles are not unique.
Sanders said the state needs to educate and engage with the public on root causes and solutions to flooding, while also fortifying at-risk critical facilities, strategically acquiring property for stormwater detention and retention, enforcing ordinances and codes, maximizing natural solutions and identifying specific funding sources.
Need for new plan
Pew has been working with the state’s Resiliency Office, along with 15 other states, to develop statewide comprehensive resilience and adaptation plans.
Sanders said a lot of other states are trying to address flooding like West Virginia, and exchanging information among the group prevents “trying to reinvent the wheel” when another state might already have answers to the problem. The goal is to look toward future flood mitigation in West Virginia.
“One of the things that really led us to take a deeper dive in West Virginia is that (it) is one of, if not the most, flood-prone state in the United States,” Sanders said.
Leaders met in mid-May to review and provide feedback on West Virginia’s current flood protection plan, established in 2004. Sanders said they also wanted to develop a common understanding of the future flood risk.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said he learned a lot during the two-day symposium and has a better understanding of the issue.
“I was gratified to hear how much good information is here right before us right now,” he said, “and how well structured I think we can do our planning and make good decisions on the cost-versus-benefit ratio.”
Sanders said the 2004 plan is a robust plan with 12 recommendations, six goals, 34 objectives and more than 140 individual action items. Sanders said State Resiliency Office Deputy Director Ed Martin told the group that 14% of the recommendations in the plan had been acted on up to 2022.
“It wasn’t prioritized in such a way that it seemed accessible, at least to the people that reported back on it, in the context of the event,” he said.
Searching for solutions
The work group in Huntington was ignited by May 6 flooding in the Fourpole Creek Watershed area, but also followed other flooding events in recent years.
The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department, Huntington Water Quality Board and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District were seen this week removing debris from Fourpole Creek, starting Tuesday at the 5th Street Bridge and moving west in the following days.
In attempting to evaluate the creek, mainly via drone footage, ahead of the physical work, city officials said there are parts inaccessible due to being private property or heavy vegetation. For now, the focus is on what the team can do.
City spokesperson Bryan Chambers said the crew cleared six debris locations Tuesday, the start of a daunting months-long task.
“There are areas that are going to be fairly easy to access because it’s easy to get to the creek bank and get heavy equipment down into the creek,” he said. “There are other locations along the creek, like Enslow Park, where there are heavy debris points that are going to require specialized equipment.”
The city is seeking companies to take on that work, Chambers said.
“We will be working to address every possible area, but there are areas — predominantly west of Harveytown and to the confluence — that have a lot of heavy vegetation,” he said. “We are going to have to wait until later this year to access that area.”
Getting ducks in a row
Working locally to find solutions isn’t enough, Sanders warned.
Days after Huntington’s May 6 flooding, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams spoke at the symposium to articulate the city’s struggles with the watershed, which extends well above city limits, but flows through Huntington’s Southside and West End before emptying into the Ohio River.
“One of the things that we really talked about in that context was the idea that, you know, some of the source points of the flooding that you’re experiencing and some of your communities are outside of the direct control of the jurisdiction ultimately impacted by the flooding,” Sanders said.
From the discussions, key information for an updated flood protection plan was gathered.
Sanders said they found there aren’t agencies in place to adequately regulate the flood plain. Local governments are taking on a number of flood-related roles that they are not able to devote time, attention or resources to in order to make sure the flood plain is being appropriately managed.
While there are a lot of people broadly working on the problem, there isn’t understanding as to who is doing what and with whom responsibilities lie regarding long-term activity.
“Local communities just don’t have the expertise and the capacity they need to adequately understand their flood risks and then parlay that into applications for projects and for funding to alleviate those risks,” he said.
What’s next
Sanders said West Virginia has done great work on data collection and information delivery, pointing to the West Virginia flood tool and other mechanisms being used to chart out geographic flood-prone areas. However, he said the public doesn’t have an understanding of data the state has access to.
Stakeholders are using mapping data from assessors’ offices and other sources to try to predict where the most flood-prone areas are going to be. Data shows that the highest concentration of flood risks are in “less resourced” communities, Sanders said.
The state needs to do more outreach and engagement to help the public understand flooding will continue to get worse, he said.
Sanders said discussions were held at the symposium about West Virginia’s history of acquiring properties that are prohibitively flood-prone, and said participants indicated there could be opportunity to retrofit those properties so they can detain water when flooding occurs. He encouraged the leadership to investigate that idea.
Sanders said the primary consideration of the plan’s update should be natural solutions and natural stream restoration, with the goal of helping watersheds function so they don’t build up and cause more flooding.