Regatta 2023 Music Lineup
Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady (from left), Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Regatta Commission President Alisa Bailey react to the news that country singer Jo Dee Messina (pictured on the screen) will perform as part of the Sternwheel Regatta during a news conference to announce the entertainment lineup for this year's festival Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Acts representing four diverse musical genres will headline the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this summer.

Alternative rockers Better than Ezra will headline Friday, June 30, followed by rapper Flo Rida on Saturday, July 1, R&B group Kool and the Gang on Sunday, July 2, and country singer Jo Dee Messina on Monday, July 3. Officials with the city of Charleston and the Regatta Commission made the announcement during a news conference last Wednesday.

