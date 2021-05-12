HUNTINGTON — The first lady of the United States will visit West Virginia this week.
According to an advisory from the White House, first lady Jill Biden will travel to West Virginia on Thursday, May 13. Additional information, including what part of the state she will visit and the reason for her trip, was unavailable and is expected to be released later.
Biden is a community college educator and bestselling author, according to her profile online at WhiteHouse.gov. She also served as second lady of the United States from 2009-17 when her husband, current President Joe Biden, was vice president to then-President Barack Obama.
On Thursday, the first lady visited Colorado to extend her gratitude to military spouses for their service, speaking at the Fort Carson military base near Colorado Springs at an event hosted by the United Service Organization Spouse Connection ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which was observed Friday, according to a report by The Associated Press.