By the time the sun rose on Jan. 1, 2023, the opportunities to begin the year with positivity kicked in.
There are many traditions out there when it comes to bringing in the new year, from rituals to certain foods cooked and more. These days, the First Day Hike movement has also become a New Year’s Day tradition.
The concept of First Day Hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992, and the America’s State Parks organization quickly endorsed the idea. The concept is simple as the First Day Hike Movement is about shaking off the cobwebs from the night before and getting the blood flowing, or to create a surge of positivity that comes from movement and nature and working to be healthier.
Once we get past the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the days begin to lengthen slowly as the sun moves north and spring is on the horizon. Plus, with plenty of winter left, getting out and walking and hiking helps the human body to acclimate to winter conditions, just like the animals in the wild do that do not migrate but stick it out and earn their spring.
After the brutal cold spell that hit the nation over the last week or so, temperatures in the Tri-State will reach the 60s by Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, which should be an incentive to get out and do a First Day Hike.
There are plenty of trails and greenways to choose from here in town and the surrounding region. Some of the choices include Ritter Park, where you can walk the grassy areas of the Ritter Park Loop plus designated pathways such as the Tulip Tree to Gentle Oak Trail Loop and the Harveytown Walking Path.
To find more information on Ritter Park and the other 10 parks that make up the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, go to ghprd.org/index.php/ritter-park and click on the “Map Of All Parks” link.
While Ritter Park gets all of the press, sometimes, don’t forget about Rotary Park and its trails as well.
Barboursville City Park also features multiple trail options. If you go to barboursvillepark.org/park-map-2/, you can click on the “park map” link and find the details about the trails.
Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington has a 1.3-mile loop that follows the banks of the mighty Ohio River, where you can stretch your legs and hopefully see some bird species and large river barges and boats.
While some residents might not be aware of this, the Huntington Museum of Art property contains multiple trails on its 40 acres. More information on those walkways can be found at www.hmoa.org/nature/hiking-trails.
Near Ona, you will find the Kanawha Trace Trail. Created in the 1950s by a Boy Scout troop, the trail traverses Mason County, Putnam County and the east side of Cabell County. More information can be found at kanawhatrace.org.
About a half hour’s drive from downtown Huntington is Beech Fork State Park, which is another great place to walk and hike. With eight trails to choose from, the best way to retrieve the information needed to use these pathways is to hit the “Trail” link at wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park/.
Just outside of the city in greater West Virginia and nearby eastern Kentucky, there are a lot of parks and trails to choose from, and you can find an excellent list of those pathways here — stepoutside.org/lavalette-wv/hiking/.
If you are in the mood for a real adventure and a longer drive on New Year’s Day, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is just 100 miles away and is one of the amazing natural resources that exists in the Mountain State. More information on your adventurous visit can be found at www.nps.gov/neri/index.htm.
There are many hiking opportunities north of the Ohio River in the Buckeye State as well. Wayne National Forest is nearby and you can find more information on trails there at www.fs.usda.gov/main/wayne/home.
Another trail to consider is the 3.7-mile loop known as the Iron Ore Trail located at 5742 Swanson Drive in Ashland’s Armco Park.
Finally, with the country’s state parks leading the First Day Hike initiative, West Virginia State Parks will be hosting hikes on Jan. 1, 2023. With choices ranging from the aforementioned Beech Fork State Park to the Kanawha State Forest, Twin Falls State Park, Chief Logan State Park and many other road trip options, more information can be found at wvstateparks.com/calendar/.
Whether you seek out an established trail or decide to walk in your neighborhood or the woods nearby, doing a First Day Hike will be a great start to 2023 and to prepare for the warmer weather ahead.