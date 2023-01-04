Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

By the time the sun rose on Jan. 1, 2023, the opportunities to begin the year with positivity kicked in.

There are many traditions out there when it comes to bringing in the new year, from rituals to certain foods cooked and more. These days, the First Day Hike movement has also become a New Year’s Day tradition.

