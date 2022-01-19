SOUTH POINT, Ohio — When Deloris met Carl Kleinman as a teenager at the South Point Volunteer Fire Department 40 years ago, she knew the two of them would fall in love.
The Ohio residents were eventually married and had five children in South Point.
What she didn’t know was that she would lose him years later to COVID-19.
“He was my best friend,” Deloris said about the deputy chief. “He loved volunteer firefighting. Between our local little league and the fire department, he was very much involved in the community.”
The couple was informed in August 2021 that Carl had COVID-19 and instantly took precautions including quarantine. As a Lawrence County EMS driver, Deloris was afraid because she had seen patients struggling with the virus.
“At first, he was very well — the general body aches — and then, actually the last day of quarantine, he ended up getting sick,” Deloris said. “The next day, he went to the hospital.”
Carl Kleinman died Sept. 15.
While struggling with the loss of her husband, Deloris didn’t know how the funeral expenses would add up.
With the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the guidance of Wallace Family Funeral Home, Kleinman was able to get $9,000 worth of expenses covered.
But that isn’t the case for everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.
Two pieces of legislation passed in March — the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — provide financial assistance up to $9,000 to families that incurred COVID-19 funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
While the reimbursement has been offered, FEMA has provided $1.47 billion to the 226,000 approved applications in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 320,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started, meaning many families are not taking advantage of the reimbursement.
Expenses covered under the FEMA program include funeral services, cremation and interment, as well as the costs for caskets or urns, burial plots or cremation niches, markers or headstones, transportation or transfer of remains, clergy or officiant services, and the use of funeral home equipment or staff.
Robert C. Kimes, executive director of the West Virginia Funeral Home Association, said the number of West Virginia and Ohio applicants have not been announced, but that he has noticed that West Virginia families have had to wait several months for their death certificates to be eligible for the death benefit. Eligibility holds can include doctors writing “pneumonia” on the death certificate — a symptom caused by the virus — but not verifying COVID-19 as the cause of death.
“You do have to have COVID-19 listed as the cause of death. Maybe doctors aren’t doing that. Maybe other states aren’t informing their families,” Kimes said. “For $9,000, you’d think that people would take advantage of it.”
Families are able to go through the reimbursement process once the death certificate is edited.
To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19. For deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic — from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 — death certificates must have a signed statement from a medical examiner, coroner or the certifying official listed on the certificate indicating that COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing cause of death.
While the certificate may cause a hold, families might struggle during the process due to lack of information or needing guidance from the funeral home. Funeral directors are not required to help clients, plus the paperwork goes directly from the client to FEMA and some directors prefer to guide their client dealing with grief.
Beth Wallace-McNearney, owner of Wallace Family Funeral Home, makes the FEMA reimbursement part of her duty as a director and said that all 35 of her clients who lost a loved one due to COVID-19 were approved for reimbursement.
Wallace-McNearney and her sister, Amie Wallace-Crockett, director, work together to make sure every client who is eligible receives the reimbursement. The sisters immediately ask if the death is COVID-19-related and then inform the client about the reimbursement to print the papers for them.
“The majority of clients do not know about the money being available there for them. COVID-19 does not have to be the primary cause of death — it can be secondary — but as long as it says ‘COVID-19,’ then they are eligible for reimbursement,” Wallace-McNearney said. “The family can do the process, but we just do it for them because we already have all the information … to make it easier for them.”
The family needs to provide a disaster number, claim number and death certificate. If needed, one of the sisters will send a letter stating the client did not have burial insurance and that the funeral was paid in full.
The shortest time process for the FEMA reimbursement is at two months — a time reached by all 35 clients at Wallace, even after editing the death certificate.
The funeral home has been involved in the process since handling its first COVID-19-related death. One of her first clients received a comment from FEMA that stated the process between the funeral home and client was exactly what they prefer.
“I thought it was great that FEMA was impressed with how we had all the paperwork. I mean, the families are going through enough. It takes a burden off them,” Wallace-McNearney said. “We would do it for our families regardless.”
Wallace-McNearney said the cost of funeral expenses average from $8,000 to $9,000 for her clients. If clients do not have the cemetery payments completed, the cost can be over $9,000.
For more information regarding the FEMA reimbursement, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.