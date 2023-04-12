Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station had the highest emissions of chemicals covered in a federal toxic chemical reporting inventory in 2021, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released data showing the release of toxic chemicals tracked by a federal program in West Virginia increased over 3% from 2020 to 2021.

Releases to the environment of chemicals covered by the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory increased 3.3% to over 24.3 million in 2021, according to data released by the EPA last week.

