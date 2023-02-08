Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A Charleston clinic that was once West Virginia’s sole abortion provider is challenging a near-total ban of the procedure passed by state lawmakers last year.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia filed the lawsuit last week in federal court. The lawsuit names as defendants West Virginia Board of Medicine president Ashish Sheth and secretary Matthew Christiansen. The complaint lists the health center’s primary abortion provider, identified only as Dr. John Doe, as co-defendant.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you