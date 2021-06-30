HUNTINGTON — A U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., told a judge this week that the office plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury for former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans.
Evans, 36, of Prichard, is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the nation’s Capitol. Evans is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
The charges were filed by way of an information, which allows a person to be charged with a crime without a grand jury presentment.
It typically indicates the person is cooperating with the case, and it cannot be filed without the defendant’s consent.
Evans pleaded not guilty to those charges in May with Huntington attorney David Tyson representing him. U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said at his arraignment that they were in the early stages of negotiations.
Evans was scheduled to have a status hearing Friday, but the U.S. attorney on the case requested a two-week continuance to instead present an indictment against Evans to a grand jury.
The government had been scheduled to present the indictment June 18, but the meeting of the grand jury was canceled due to the announcement of the federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, which closed the federal courthouse that day.
The grand jury is now expected to meet Friday.
Judge Royce C. Lamberth set a new hearing for 11 a.m. July 9 to see if the jury found there was probable cause for an indictment to be returned.
Evans was one of the first to be identified in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. In an attempt to interrupt Congress as it neared certification of the 2020 presidential election, thousands of people appeared outside the grounds, breaching police lines and entering the building.
Evans filmed himself, posting a now-deleted video live on Facebook as he pushed forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” However, before it was deleted, it was widely shared and ultimately helped the FBI identify him.
FBI agents referred to Evans’ livestream in the initial criminal complaint against him.
Evans was elected to the House of Delegates from Wayne County in November 2020 and sworn into office in December, but he resigned following his arrest at home by federal agents investigating him.