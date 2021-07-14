PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Plans are underway for an outdoor dining experience in a picturesque setting on a farm in rural Proctorville, Ohio, that raises funds for medical student scholarships.
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host its seventh Standing Out in Our Field event Saturday, Aug. 28.
Although COVID-19 forced the event to operate in an online auction format in 2020, it returns this year with “A Night In Havana.” This year’s event, presented by title sponsor Mountain Health Network, will feature a Cuban theme and serve authentic cuisine like Churrasco estilo Cubano (Cuban skirt steak), pollo asado (a flavorful marinated chicken), adobo criollo (roasted pork shoulder) and fried plantains, according to a release from the university.
“Standing Out in Our Field is the medical school’s single largest scholarship event, which provides much-needed scholarships for our medical students, who serve and interact with dinner guests throughout the evening,” Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in the release. “Because of the generosity of our past sponsors and participants, we have exceeded our fundraising and attendance goals, and this year should be no different.”
The event will be hosted at the home of Bobby Miller, M.D. (Class of 1997), and Eric Hardin-Miller, who are also co-chairing this year’s event. It begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and is followed by dinner and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. with music by the band Santa Cruz.
“As co-chairs of Standing Out in Our Field 7, Eric and I are excited to again provide our farm as the location for this much-anticipated social event,” said Miller, who serves as vice dean of medical education at the medical school, in the release. “We are doing our part to support the School of Medicine’s efforts to raise scholarship dollars for our medical students and hope others will join us in supporting this worthy cause.”
Event sponsors include Mountain Health Network (Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center); Maxor National Pharmacy Services; Valley Health Systems Inc.; Holzer Health System; OVP Health; Radiology Inc.; Retina Consultants; Champion Industries; Marshall Health; Diane C. and Maurice A. Mufson, M.D.; Ohio Valley Bank; Thomas Health System; Pleasant Valley Hospital; Edward Tucker Architects Inc.; and West Virginia Mutual Insurance Co.
Tickets are $125 per person. Additional sponsorships are available. To make a reservation, contact Tami Fletcher at 304-691-1701 or fletcher@marshall.edu. For more information, go to https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/standing-out-in-our-field/.