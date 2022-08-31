Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It was a sea of green as Marshall University fans filled downtown Huntington for the Herd Rally on Friday.

The annual event, which helps kick off the school year and the beginning of the fall sports season, was hosted by Marshall University and Kindred Communications.

