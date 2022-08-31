Marshall linebacker James Smyre (36) snaps a selfie as the Herd Rally takes place on Friday along 9th Street in downtown Huntington. The annual event helps kick off the school year and the beginning of the fall sports season.
HUNTINGTON — It was a sea of green as Marshall University fans filled downtown Huntington for the Herd Rally on Friday.
The annual event, which helps kick off the school year and the beginning of the fall sports season, was hosted by Marshall University and Kindred Communications.
Herd fans flocked to 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, where they were treated to an hour-long pep rally featuring Thundering Herd Head Football Coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco and cheerleaders. The Marching Thunder was also there to entertain the crowd, and trivia, giveaways, and a fashion show highlighting Marshall gear helped fans get even more excited about the upcoming season.
The Herd Rally was part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live concert series, which featured Madhouse.