On the heels of a breakthrough year filled with a Grammy nomination, five ACM Award nominations, a CMT Award nomination and more, Walker Hayes has announced his new headlining arena tour “Glad You’re Here,” which will include a performance at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena on Oct. 1.
Not even a year ago, Hayes released the smash-hit “Fancy Like,” which catapulted him into super-stardom. In addition to hitting No. 1 at country radio, the track held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for over six months, and saw Hayes perform everywhere from the American Music Awards to the halftime show of the AFC Championship game. His follow up “AA,” is currently climbing the radio charts, holding firm on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and recently found Hayes on this year’s ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards performing the hit single.
Now, Hayes takes these songs, plus his catalogue of fan favorites like “Don’t Let Her” and “90s Country,” and the RIAA multi-Platinum “You Broke Up With Me,” on the road for his “Glad You’re Here” tour.
The 15-city trek will kick off in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 29, with special guest Parmalee and marks Hayes’ first time headlining arenas after selling out theaters across the country this spring on his 19-city “The Fancy Like” tour.
“I can’t believe that we are playing arenas,” says Hayes. “It’s mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful.”