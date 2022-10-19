While the West Virginia Supreme Court lifted Thursday the block on the state’s Hope Scholarship program, parents may not get to use these private- and home-school vouchers until January.
“We will endeavor to get that to them as quickly as possible,” said Jared Hunt, spokesman for the state Treasurer’s Office, “but there’s still a significant amount of work that needs to go into setting up the system in order for them to receive the funds.”
The number of children approved to participate this school year is somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000, with different numbers coming from different state agencies.
Hunt said the application period for next school year opens March 1 and runs through May 15.
The Treasurer’s Office was administering the non-public school vouchers program until July, when Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled it unconstitutional and halted it.
Her ruling came the month before participating families were to gain access to the first half of the roughly $4,300 per year, per participating child. Families get to spend these vouchers on home- and private-schooling, including religious education.
While the state’s high court reversed Tabit’s decision Thursday, Hunt said these families likely won’t be able to access the money until January, when the second half of their funding was set to become available.
Hunt said Treasurer Riley Moore will work to ensure families get the full $4,300 per child, not just half.
“When the injunction was handed down [by Tabit], we stopped all work related to the program,” Hunt said, “and not just us, but our program manager Step Up [For Students] halted all work.”
The Treasurer’s Office didn’t have legal authority to continue working during Tabit’s injunction, he said.
He said Step Up For Students was contracted to program and administer the Education Market Assistant online portal, through which parents would be able to access their funds and pay them to approved “education service providers,” such as private schools or home-school curriculum companies.
The portal is a system where the parents never personally receive the dollars, reducing possible fraud.
Also halted, Hunt said, was the application process for private schools, companies and other entities to apply to be approved as these education service providers, and thus be allowed to receive voucher money from parents who want to use their services.
Hunt also said a blocked transfer of the Hope Scholarship funding needs to now take place.
The program is open to all rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them. Parents who do that can receive the vouchers to spend on a wide range of private- and home-school options.
Unless a certain number of children participate in the program in its early years, the Hope Scholarship Act will start offering these vouchers to families who already are private- or home-schooling their children. The program’s biggest projected financial effect is the $103 million in new state funding required annually to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
Even if that clause isn’t triggered, a family may temporarily enroll their child, in person or online, in a public school for 45-90 days to then be able to receive the money if they disenroll the child from the public school.