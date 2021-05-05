CHARLESTON — Federal law enforcement officials arrested a former city of Logan police officer Thursday morning on a charge of a civil rights offense against an arrestee.
The arrest was made following an indictment by a federal grand jury in Charleston on Tuesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the jury indicted Everett Maynard, 44, for using excessive force against an arrestee while Maynard was a police officer with the City of Logan Police Department.
In the indictment, Maynard is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that Maynard used unreasonable force and caused bodily harm to an arrestee identified in the release as “R.W.”
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston for the Southern District of West Virginia; and Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.
The case was investigated by the Charleston Resident Agency of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office with the support of the West Virginia State Police and is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Kathryn E. Gilbert of the Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nowles Heinrich.