HUNTINGTON — Downward-facing dog will soon involve a lot more cats, as EveryBODY Fitness hosts its first “Cats on Mats” yoga class at 6 p.m. on March 6.
EveryBODY Fitness is partnering with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter to help raise awareness for International Rescue Cat Day, which is celebrated every year on March 2.
The class will be led by Marianne Kalinoski and will last approximately two hours, with one half devoted to yoga and the remainder for playing with cats. The cost of the session will be donation based, with a recommendation of $15-$20 as a part of the proceeds will go directly to the shelter.
The combination class and adoption event gives people the opportunity to interact with the cats outside of the shelter, allowing potential pet parents to see how the cats might behave in a home setting.
The event is part of EveryBODY Fitness’ mission statement of giving back to the community, according to a news release from the organization. Each month, EveryBODY Fitness selects a local program or charity to support. Gym members bring in items listed as needed for the program for the selected month and then the items are donated to the program.
According to the National Institute for Health, interacting with animals can decrease cortisol, a stress-producing hormone, and lower blood pressure. Studies have also found that spending time with animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost a person’s mood.
“We’re excited to bring together cat lovers, and anyone who may be curious about cats, at this fun-filled class focused on health and well-being,” Kalinoski said in the release. “This is an opportunity to learn some yoga poses that can help with balance, coordination, focus, and movement — all while enjoying their feline classmates during this one-of-a-kind experience.”
EveryBODY Fitness is located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 4341 US-60 Suite 101 C, Huntington. For more information, call 304-633-1694 or reach out via EveryBODY Fitness on Facebook.