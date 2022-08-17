CHARLESTON — While they were generally up from spring 2021, West Virginia’s standardized test scores across all tested public school grade levels in spring 2022 remained below pre-pandemic results.
The percentage of students the state deemed at least “proficient” in these English and math assessments ticked up in almost every tested grade level from last spring to this one, but not enough to catch up to the 2019 outcomes. The state didn’t administer standardized tests in spring 2020, when public schools were shuttered nationwide as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That was followed by the 2020-21 school year, when scores dipped after periods of continued classroom closures, remote learning and other issues.
But, even back in 2019, the proportion of students at least proficient in math and English was below 50% in all but 11th-grade English and third-grade math, and even then the proportions were just above 50%.
The spring 2022 results were revealed at Wednesday’s West Virginia Board of Education meeting
“These are not good. They’re just not good,” said new state school board President Paul Hardesty.
“I’m not trying to be critical, we have come through a challenging two years, no one would question that, but I’ll be honest with you: Public education is under attack across the country right now and results like this, they give credence to that attack, whether we want to accept it or not,” Hardesty said.
“They’re using our own data against us to make that attack and that claim. We have got to stop in this building saying that 30% proficiency is acceptable,” he said. He was seated in the state Department of Education’s headquarters.
State lawmakers haven’t mandated that private- or homeschooled students take comparable standardized tests to help show whether those alternatives serve West Virginia students better or worse than public schools. Republican lawmakers have already attempted to fund these alternatives by passing a sweeping nonpublic-school vouchers program, which is currently blocked in an ongoing lawsuit.
Even in public schools, the state doesn’t give standardized tests in social studies. In science, it administers these statewide tests to public school student only in grades five, eight and 11.
The testing is more comprehensive in math and English, where the state tests public students in grades three through eight and 11.
The percentage of students scoring at least proficient on these tests is called the proficiency rate. The largest proficiency rate increase from spring 2021 to spring 2022 was fourth-graders’ 8-percentage point jump in math, from 34% proficient in 2021 to 42% in 2022.
Two grade levels actually saw proficiency rates drop in math or English from 2021 to 2022. In English, eighth-graders dropped from 43% to 39%, and the math proficiency rate for high school juniors dropped from 23% to 21%.
West Virginia’s 11th-graders continued their large disconnect between their English and math performance, at least as measured by the standardized tests. Their 21% math proficiency rate in 2022 was the lowest of any tested grade level in any tested subject, yet their 50% English proficiency rate in 2022 was the highest of any tested grade level in any tested subject.
As for science, there weren’t even incremental gains in two of the three grade levels tested in that subject. From 2021 to 2022, high school juniors’ science proficiency rate sank from 28% to 27% while 8th-graders stayed level at 27%. But 5th-graders did see an increase, from 27% to 30%.
In Kanawha County, the state’s most populous school district, from 2021 to 2022 the overall English proficiency rate from all tested grade levels increased from 40% to 43%. The overall math proficiency rate rose from 30% to 34%. But the overall science proficiency rate stayed at about 27%.
In Putnam County, historically a high performer compared to most other West Virginia counties, the overall English proficiency rate rose from 50% to 54%, the math rate jumped from 40% to 48% and the science rate ticked up from 34% to 36%.
In Cabell County, site of the state’s second-largest city, the English proficiency rate rose from 43% to 46%, the math rate increased from 32% to 36% and the science rate nudged up from 31% to 33%.
“I am proud of the positive progress our school district has made to improve academic outcomes for students,” Cabell schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Wednesday. “Over the past year, our educators have worked relentlessly to address student learning challenges posed by the global pandemic. We have also dedicated a great deal of time and resources to supporting our students’ social and emotional needs. While we are seeing steady improvement in test scores, there is still a great deal of work to be done.”
