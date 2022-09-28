Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KaylaLantz_HeidiHandley_ThrasherGroupScholarship.jpg

Kayla Lantz is talent acquisition manager, left, and Heidi Handley is director of marketing and business development for the Thrasher Group.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Thrasher Group recently established the Thrasher Group Scholarship to support Marshall University students in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

Recipients will be West Virginia residents who are in good academic standing with a 3.0 GPA or higher and have financial need, per the standards of the Office of Student Financial Assistance. The award is non-renewable with only one recipient a year.

Recommended for you