HUNTINGTON — Thomas Obrokta Jr., president and chief executive officer of Encova Insurance, said he came to the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 annual dinner Thursday to tell a West Virginia success story in the insurance industry.
“It’s a fading memory now, but there was a time where workers’ compensation insurance was the biggest hurdle to economic development in the state of West Virginia,” Obrokta said. “It was a state-run system, one of only five in the country.”
Obrokta said back then it was difficult to attract businesses due to the monopolistic state-run system.
“You had to buy workers’ compensation insurance from the state,” he said. “The rates were so high, they were the second highest in the nation most years. Even existing companies didn’t want to expand.”
Obrokta said the West Virginia Legislature created BrickStreet in 2005. It spun off as a private company the following year and had no competition until the state opened the market in 2008.
“I was one of the founding officers of BrickStreet,” Obrokta said. “Over the last number of years, workers’ comp rates have fallen almost 70%. Instead of having the highest rates in the nation, we now have some of the lowest.”
Obrokta said today’s workers’ compensation insurance is a competitive market in West Virginia.
“There are all kinds of great companies in here writing workers’ comp, so that competitiveness has driven down the rates, and that’s a huge West Virginia success story,” he said. “West Virginia saw a problem, and with its legislative leadership and governor tackled that problem.”
Obrokta said when BrickStreet started it was one line of insurance, workers’ compensation, in just one state.
“Today, BrickStreet is part of a larger organization called Encova,” he said.
Obrokta said Encova is in 28 states and the District of Columbia, writing over $1.1 billion worth of insurance.
“Our footprint is in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin and Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio, working down through Iowa and then down into the Mid-Atlantic, including West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and down through Georgia,” he said.
Encova is a super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States.
“Now we write all lines of business and not just workers’ comp,” he said.
He said the company provides commercial, auto, home and life insurance and markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies.
Obrokta, 52, grew up in eastern Cabell County and attended Ona Junior High School and graduated from Milton High School in 1987. He now resides in Columbus, Ohio.
“Then I went to Columbia University in New York, where I got a degree in economics, then I went to law school and got a job with Jenkins Fenstermaker here in Huntington for a number of years before getting into the insurance business,” he said.
He says most businesses are represented by insurance agents, so he feels most are not under-insured.
“Independent agents know what small businesses need,” he said. “The independent agent is a real key to the entire framework.”
Obrokta said he advises all businesses and individuals to get an independent insurance agent.
“They are going to make sure you have enough insurance to protect yourself and your business,” he said.
Obrokta said another success story is the Encova Foundation.
“They have been very focused on philanthropic efforts across the state,” he said. “I believe it’s the sixth largest private foundation in the state. Every year we look for opportunities to assist in education and health care, and Cabell County has been a big focus.”
He said places like Marshall University, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Lily’s Place have been recipients.
Chamber interim president and chairman of the board Toney Stroud said Obrokta’s story sends a message to all of West Virginia.
“If West Virginia can fix its workers’ compensation system, then we can fix anything if we put our minds to it,” Stroud said.
Stroud added that the search for a new chamber president to replace Bill Bissett, who left last month to take a position with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as a senior staff adviser for economic development and state initiatives, is progressing.
“We have received several applications and have started the interviewing process,” he said. “The goal is to narrow the candidates down to two or three by early December and hopefully be able to name a new president by January or February next year.”
The Chamber’s annual dinner took place at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.