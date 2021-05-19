HUNTINGTON — Fourth Avenue between Marshall University and downtown Huntington is about to be transformed by the construction of the new College of Business.
Located at the former Flats on 4th location, the Brad D. Smith College of Business will feature an atrium and auditorium, made possible by a $1.8 million donation by Encova Insurance. The auditorium will be named for Encova.
The donation and the first designs of the new space were unveiled Friday at an event at Foundation Hall.
Encova President and CEO Thomas “TJ” Obrokta said it’s important for his business to have a quality College of Business nearby.
“Encova has a large office in Charleston, and we want to be a longtime employer in the state of West Virginia,” Obrokta said. “So the perfect way for us to build the perfect pipeline of talent of new employees is by supporting the Marshall business school that will later feed associates or employees to Encova.”
The 78,000-square-foot building will host nine classroom spaces. The atrium/auditorium can hold 360-plus people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
College of Business Dean Avinandan Mukherjee said the new building will impact all students on campus.
“This state-of-the-art facility will be utilized by our students and be an ideal venue for our speaker series, lectures and classes, business meetings, conferences, film screenings and workshops,” he said.
Encova attorney and Marshall board member Toney Stroud said he is certain the space will attract new students.
“This is a game-changer for 4th Avenue,” Stroud said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams agreed.
“Huntington’s growth is dependent on Marshall,” Williams said. “Take, for example, the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington. That one department store that sat vacant for years and years, and Marshall University stepped in and said, ‘We are going to build a Visual Arts Center in the middle of downtown Huntington.’ Not only was it transformative to our city, but it was a separate power plant being placed in downtown where you have 200 art students a day coming into downtown Huntington.”
Several speakers credited President Jerome Gilbert for having the vision of elevating the College of Business and finding the space to grow the college.
Gilbert said the new facility is essential for the entire university to grow. He said it will provide space for programs focused on students but also boosting the local economy.
The new facility was kickstarted by a $25 million gift from alumnus and Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys. Currently under design, the new facility is expected to be complete by the fall of 2023. Classes are projected to begin in January 2024.