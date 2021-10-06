Over this past year, much of our personal health care measures have been focused on COVID-19. However, cancer screenings should not be delayed during a pandemic.
Breast cancer will affect 1 in every 8 women within the United States throughout their lifetime. It’s important to continue your annual cancer screenings, as early detection is the key to a successful outcome of treatment.
Early detection also allows for a wider variety of available treatment options.
For breast cancer, the best annual screening we have is a mammogram.
The goal of a mammogram is to detect cancer at the smallest possible size and at the earliest stage. Breast cancers that are found during screening mammograms tend to be smaller in size and often not detectable by physical exam.
The size of breast cancer and how far it has spread are some of the most important factors in predicting the prognosis.
At St. Mary’s Breast Center, we recommend that women receive a screening mammogram each year, beginning at age 40. If a woman has a primary relative who has a history of breast cancer, she should begin her annual mammograms 10 years prior to the age of diagnosis of her primary relative.
For example, if a mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 45, her daughter should start annual screening mammograms at age 35.
During a mammogram, a machine designed to look at breast tissue takes X-ray pictures with a low dose of radiation.
Because these X-rays don’t go through tissue easily, the machine has two plates that compress the breast to flatten the tissue in order to make it more visible. The compression only lasts a few seconds and the entire process only takes about 20 minutes.
When having a mammogram, you should be sure to tell the technologist any breast changes or problems you’re having, such as palpable lumps, nipple discharge, changes in the skin or nipple, as well as any family or personal history of breast cancer that could possibly affect your risk of developing breast cancer.
Both St. Mary’s Breast Center and St. Mary’s Breast Center at HIMG offer 3D mammography, which uses high-powered computing to convert digital breast images into a series of pictures that show very thin slices of breast tissue.
This creates 3D images that allow the radiologists to view the breast tissue more clearly and in more detail. Many studies have found that 3D mammography lowers the chances of being called back for follow-up testing such as spot compression and ultrasounds.
The 3D mammography appears to detect a greater number of breast cancers and can be exceptionally helpful in women with dense breasts.
Although screening mammograms are the best tool in detecting breast cancer, they are not perfect.
Physical breast exams in combination with screening mammograms are preferred. Having a physical breast exam by a clinician is also recommended annually in combination with a screening mammogram to offer the best detection of breast cancer or abnormality.
We encourage all women 40 and older to schedule an annual mammogram as well as physical breast exam.
During the month of October, St. Mary’s Breast Center is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women who meet certain income guidelines.
These mammograms will be paid through the St. Mary’s Pink Ribbon Fund, a fund of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation.
We are so appreciative to the community for allowing us to offer these mammograms by supporting this fund so enthusiastically over the years.
To find out if you qualify, and/or to schedule an appointment for a mammogram, you can call St. Mary’s Breast Center at 304-526-8221.
We are also offering a free breast screening at St. Mary’s Breast Center on Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m., where a patient will receive a free physical breast exam, as well as a coupon for a future discounted mammogram.
To schedule an appointment for the free breast screening, call 304-526-1492.
We are taking all of the necessary COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe during your visit. Masks are required.